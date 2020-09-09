Dodge City questions why KDHE lists its city hall as active COVID-19 cluster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s move to start identifying specific locations of active COVID-19 clusters within the state of Kansas comes with confusion for Dodge City.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the department’s updated information naming specific places such as schools and businesses connected with COVID-19 cases is necessary to keep Kansans informed.

On Wednesday, the KDHE released information identifying COVID-19 clusters in the state. The listing displays an active cluster at City Hall in Dodge City.

The City of Dodge City Wednesday evening responded to the listing, explaining why there is confusion as to why its city hall is on the list. The city said the number of COVID-19 cases for Doge City-City Hall reported on the list is no representative of current cases among city employees. The city said most of its employees who contracted COVID-19 have recovered and have been released by the Ford County Health Department or by their primary care physicians.

Dodge City did temporarily close its city hall to the public in June after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That closure lasted for a little less than one month.

“Shortly after reopening City Hall to the public in June, the city implemented additional measures to ensure public safety,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “Including mandatory masks for employees, hand sanitizer, protective Plexiglas at all City counters and increased cleaning procedures. These precautionary measures continue to be priority number one and will be for the foreseeable future.”

Dodge City says its staff has been in contact with health officials and the KDHE to determine why the city is listed as an active cluster.

