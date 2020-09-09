KDHE begins to identify locations with COVID-19 clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has begun to identify the specific locations of active clusters within the state of Kansas.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says his department has begun to identify the specific locations of active COVID-19 clusters within the state in accordance with its outbreak identification policy which can be found here.

According to Dr. Norman, the KDHE previously only released COVID-19 numbers related to cluster categories and now names specific places such as schools and businesses to keep Kansans informed.

Dr. Norman said he believes naming specific locations of COVID-19 clusters is important to preserve the public health and allows for more transparency between the KDHE, businesses and Kansans. He said he hopes the information will help empower Kansans to be proactive in assessing their personal risks.

According to the KDHE Secretary, clusters only become inactive after there have been 28 days with no new COVID-19 cases within the facility. Dr. Norman said individual privacy is still protected and a primary concern of the KDHE.

Dr. Norman also said he introduced three new testing proposals. He said the proposals allow cooperation between state, commercial and private testing laboratories. he also said it will allow for the development of new testing capabilities to broaden strategies and reach more Kansans.

Lastly, Dr. Norman said as the Labor Day holiday reaches a conclusion, schools are back in session. He said he would like to thank Kansas school districts and teachers for their tireless work to continue to educate students and promote the health and safety of the community.

Sept. 9, 2:20 p.m.

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

Dr. Lee Norman will be holding a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m.

