Indictment: Winfield woman embezzled nearly $600,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Winfield woman could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine in connection with a drawn-out financial crime involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 42-year-old Audrey Elkins faces an embezzlement charge from a crime prosecutors say happened from November 2010 to November 2017 in Cowley County.

The indictment accuses Elkins of stealing more than $599,000 while she was an employee of William Newton Memorial Hospital Credit Union in Winfield.

“The indictment alleges she created fictitious loans and converted the money to her own use,” McAllister said.

The U.S. Attorney said the FBI investigated the crime.

