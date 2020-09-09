Advertisement

Indictment: Winfield woman embezzled nearly $600,000

A Winfield woman could face up to 30 years in federal prison in connection with a drawn-out financial crime involving embezzlement of nearly $600,000.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Winfield woman could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine in connection with a drawn-out financial crime involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 42-year-old Audrey Elkins faces an embezzlement charge from a crime prosecutors say happened from November 2010 to November 2017 in Cowley County.

The indictment accuses Elkins of stealing more than $599,000 while she was an employee of William Newton Memorial Hospital Credit Union in Winfield.

“The indictment alleges she created fictitious loans and converted the money to her own use,” McAllister said.

The U.S. Attorney said the FBI investigated the crime.

