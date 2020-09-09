Advertisement

Kansas offering $5,000 reward offered in Montgomery County murder case

Detreck Foster
Detreck Foster(KBI)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department announced Wednesday that a Governor’s reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of 37-year-old Detreck Foster of Independence, Kan.

Governor Laura Kelly recently signed an executive order offering the $5,000 reward.

Detreck Foster was reported missing on May 12. He was last seen around April 12 in Independence. KBI agents and detectives from the Independence Police Department are conducting the case as a homicide based upon findings during the investigation into Foster’s disappearance.

Foster was a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, who weighed approximately 190 lbs. He had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Individuals with information leading to the apprehension of those responsible for Detreck Foster’s disappearance or murder are eligible for the $5,000 reward.

