Advertisement

KDHE begins naming active COVID-19 clusters, Sedgwick County moves to yellow zone in school gating metrics

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment began naming active COVID-19 clusters Wednesday.

Most places that were named in KDHE’s first report were affiliated with colleges or long-term care facilities.

Active clusters in Sedgwick County included the county jail, Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Sedgwick Plaza, and Legacy on College Hill.

The state considers a location a cluster if they meet certain criteria including an outbreak of five or more cases or a private business with 20 or more cases. Clusters are considered closed when there are no new cases after 28 days.

The Kansas Chamber sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday asking her to not disclose the name and location of businesses with active clusters saying doing so would publicly shame them. The chamber also questioned the legality of the governor’s policy, citing a Wichita Eagle article.

“Rather than public shaming businesses, some who are barely able to keep their doors open because of COVID-19 related restrictions, the governor and her administration should focus their energies on our state’s economic recovery and what they can do to help businesses stay open. In times of crises, Kansans work together. They don’t tear down others,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb in a release.

Also new this week, is the state’s school gating metrics map. Sedgwick County is in the yellow zone meaning the county has seen a less than 10% positive rate for at least two weeks.

This guidance allows schools in the yellow zone to have hybrid classes for middle through high schools and some hybrid and on-site instruction for elementary schools. No high risk activities, such as some sports, are allowed still.

Statewide, 496 COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday with 10 new deaths. There have been 29 hospitalizations since Monday. An additional 4,232 COVID-19 tests have come back negative from state and private labs since Monday.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Kansas offering $5,000 reward offered in Montgomery County murder case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The KBI and Independence PD announced a $5,000 Governor’s reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County opts-out of executive order requiring COVID-19 mitigation in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Commission voted, 4-1, on Wednesday to opt-out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring COVID-19 mitigation in schools.

News

Teen driver hits, kills student walking to school bus near Abilene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 7-year-old girl was killed in an accident before school on Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Los Angeles bans trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween. Officials banned it this year due to coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County identifies 4 new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The four facilities have a combined 26 COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been reported.

News

9 tips for cleaning electronics and school supplies

Updated: 6 hours ago

KWCH

9 tips for cleaning electronics and school supplies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
School is back and so are the germs. You want to bring your child home, but don’t want to bring the germs with them. Here are some tips for keeping their school supplies sanitized.

News

Ulysses Police asking for help finding vape shop burglar

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The department shared photos of a burglar in Tiger Vapes Shop Tuesday.

News

Salina man hospitalized after 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile accidentally dropped on him Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
He was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

News

School year starts with big changes for state's largest district

Updated: 15 hours ago