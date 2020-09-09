Advertisement

Los Angeles bans trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 concerns

(KY3)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween. Officials banned it this year due to coronavirus.

The LA County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors. The guidance also bans so-called “trunk or treating” events from cars and gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions are also prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.

