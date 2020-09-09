Advertisement

More rain - more cool weather

Soggy weather continues into Thursday
More rain is coming to Kansas overnight and early Thursday.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more wet weather is expected for Kansas into Thursday, although by the afternoon, most of the widespread rains will be coming to an end. Temperatures will remain quite cool for early September.

Low temperatures will mainly be in the 40s heading into Thursday morning and won’t likely warm up much during the afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s with cloudy skies and damp conditions for the area. The winds will be backing down from the north.

Look for drizzle or some showers into early Friday, but then in the afternoon, conditions will start drying out with highs warming to near 70 degrees.

The weekend looks dry and much warmer as 80 degree temperatures return.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain likely. N 10-20. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. N 10-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; drizzle or light rain. N 5-10. Low: 53.

Fri: High: 70 Cloudy to mostly cloudy; few showers.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 59 Turning mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 55 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 56 Sunny.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 57 Sunny.

