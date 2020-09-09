Oklahoma bar shuts off pro sports over players kneeling during national anthem

Ardmore, Okla. (KWCH) - While being respectful of “everyone’s right to protest for what they believe in,” an Ardmore, Okla. bar announced Monday it’s taking a stand against professional athletes that won’t stand for the national anthem.

On its Facebook page Monday, the Starlite Club announced its decision not to show any games from leagues in which athletes have kneeled during the pregame playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Due to the disrespect shown towards our great country and the men and women that have sacrificed so much to defend and protect it, we have made the following rules. This establishment will no longer offer the viewing of the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, soccer or any other related broadcast where players do not stand and respect the National Anthem,” the bar’s post said.

The Starlite Club’s owner, tells Oklahoma City station News 9, if players for the University of Oklahoma take a knee during the national anthem before their home opener, he’ll add college football to the blacklist.

“If they take a knee, then I take the same position,” he said. “I don’t care who it is."

The owner acknowledged the decision could impact his bar financially.

“I don’t know if it will or not, but if the teams start taking a knee like that, then we won’t show them and business will come second to that," he told News 9.

The club said it plans to show hunting, fishing and golf, the station reported on Tuesday.

