Advertisement

Oklahoma bar shuts off pro sports over players kneeling during national anthem

The Starlite Club in Ardmore, Okla. is taking a stand against athletes kneeling during the national anthem.
The Starlite Club in Ardmore, Okla. is taking a stand against athletes kneeling during the national anthem.(Starlite Club Facebook post)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ardmore, Okla. (KWCH) - While being respectful of “everyone’s right to protest for what they believe in,” an Ardmore, Okla. bar announced Monday it’s taking a stand against professional athletes that won’t stand for the national anthem.

On its Facebook page Monday, the Starlite Club announced its decision not to show any games from leagues in which athletes have kneeled during the pregame playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Due to the disrespect shown towards our great country and the men and women that have sacrificed so much to defend and protect it, we have made the following rules. This establishment will no longer offer the viewing of the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, soccer or any other related broadcast where players do not stand and respect the National Anthem,” the bar’s post said.

Posted by Ed Burton on Monday, September 7, 2020

The Starlite Club’s owner, tells Oklahoma City station News 9, if players for the University of Oklahoma take a knee during the national anthem before their home opener, he’ll add college football to the blacklist.

“If they take a knee, then I take the same position,” he said. “I don’t care who it is."

The owner acknowledged the decision could impact his bar financially.

“I don’t know if it will or not, but if the teams start taking a knee like that, then we won’t show them and business will come second to that," he told News 9.

The club said it plans to show hunting, fishing and golf, the station reported on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Salina South among high school teams adding splash shields to face masks on helmets

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
Teams across the country are wearing splash shields, a piece on players face masks, that blocks the spread of potentially dangerous airflow and droplets.

Sports

Season’s first high school football game in Sedgwick County comes with extra precautions, limited crowd

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The start of the 2020 high school football season in Kansas kicks off tonight (Thursday) featuring the first football game of the year in Sedgwick County as the Hays High School Indians travel to Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers.

News

Wichita student-athletes get back to practice after fall sports reinstated

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
With fall sports back on for teams in the Wichita public school district, student-athletes across the city restarted practice Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring. The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Latest News

Sports

Parents, coaches, athletes heard: Wichita school board clears fall sports to happen

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The fate of fall activities for Wichita Public Schools students could be decided Monday night by the Board of Education.

Sports

Fred VanVleet among players enjoying special reunion inside NBA bubble

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Players have begun reuniting with family members in the bubble, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.

News

Shift in Sedgwick County COVID-19 reporting spurs further fall-sports discussion

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
A COVID-19 advisory committee put together met Monday to further discuss the fast-approaching school year for the Wichita school district. Part of the discussion of the group, put together by Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Alicia Thompson, was whether school sports and activities can happen in the district this fall.

Sports

No fans allowed at KU football home opener due to pandemic

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
KU Chancellor Doug Girod said the decision to play the first home game in an empty stadium follows advice from the university’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team. Outside the stadium, there will be no tailgating for the home opener. There will also be no fans at home volleyball matches, soccer games and cross country meets through September.

Sports

Woodward named PA voice of Shocker men’s basketball

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Wichita State Athletics
Longtime Wichita State public address announcer Ted Woodward will add men’s basketball responsibilities to his plate this season, taking over for the late Don Hall.

Education

Talk of transfers comes with push for Wichita BOE to reverse fall-sports decision

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
Approaching a week since the Wichita Public School Board of Education’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities, athletes and coaches across the district have spoken up, voicing opposition in organized demonstrations and on social media.