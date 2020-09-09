Advertisement

Salina man hospitalized after 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile accidentally dropped on him Tuesday

(KNOP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 42-year-old Salina man is hospitalized after an industrial accident in Reno County Tuesday afternoon.

The county sheriff’s office said emergency crews were called to a construction site at the bridge at 69th and Nickerson just before 2 p.m.

The man had been struck by a 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile, which had been dropped accidentally by a crane operator.

Other workers cleared the load from the man and rendered aid.

He was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

