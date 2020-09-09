Salina man hospitalized after 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile accidentally dropped on him Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 42-year-old Salina man is hospitalized after an industrial accident in Reno County Tuesday afternoon.
The county sheriff’s office said emergency crews were called to a construction site at the bridge at 69th and Nickerson just before 2 p.m.
The man had been struck by a 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile, which had been dropped accidentally by a crane operator.
Other workers cleared the load from the man and rendered aid.
He was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
