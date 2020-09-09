Sedgwick County identifies 4 new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified four new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes or independent living facilities.
The four facilities have a combined 26 COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been reported.
The following were identified as sites of the clusters:
WellSprings Care Homes, 804 S. Oliver Ave., Wichita, KS
· Six cases (three residents, three staff)
· No deaths
Family Health and Rehab, 639 S. Maize Ct., Wichita, KS
· Five cases (one resident, four staff)
· No deaths
The Healthcare Resort of Wichita, 7057 W. Village Cir., Wichita, KS
· Six cases (all staff)
· No deaths
· All have recovered
Dove Estates – Memory Haven, 1500 S. 183rd St. West, Goddard, KS
· Nine cases (eight residents, one staff)
· All affected had very mild symptoms
· No deaths
