Sedgwick County identifies 4 new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified four new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes or independent living facilities.

The four facilities have a combined 26 COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been reported.

The following were identified as sites of the clusters:

WellSprings Care Homes, 804 S. Oliver Ave., Wichita, KS

· Six cases (three residents, three staff)

· No deaths

Family Health and Rehab, 639 S. Maize Ct., Wichita, KS

· Five cases (one resident, four staff)

· No deaths

The Healthcare Resort of Wichita, 7057 W. Village Cir., Wichita, KS

· Six cases (all staff)

· No deaths

· All have recovered

Dove Estates – Memory Haven, 1500 S. 183rd St. West, Goddard, KS

· Nine cases (eight residents, one staff)

· All affected had very mild symptoms

· No deaths

