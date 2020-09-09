Advertisement

Sedgwick County identifies 4 new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified four new COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes or independent living facilities.

The four facilities have a combined 26 COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been reported.

The following were identified as sites of the clusters:

WellSprings Care Homes, 804 S. Oliver Ave., Wichita, KS

· Six cases (three residents, three staff)

· No deaths

Family Health and Rehab, 639 S. Maize Ct., Wichita, KS

· Five cases (one resident, four staff)

· No deaths

The Healthcare Resort of Wichita, 7057 W. Village Cir., Wichita, KS

· Six cases (all staff)

· No deaths

· All have recovered

Dove Estates – Memory Haven, 1500 S. 183rd St. West, Goddard, KS

· Nine cases (eight residents, one staff)

· All affected had very mild symptoms

· No deaths

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9 tips for cleaning electronics and school supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWCH

9 tips for cleaning electronics and school supplies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
School is back and so are the germs. You want to bring your child home, but don’t want to bring the germs with them. Here are some tips for keeping their school supplies sanitized.

News

Ulysses Police asking for help finding vape shop burglar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The department shared photos of a burglar in Tiger Vapes Shop Tuesday.

News

Salina man hospitalized after 4,000 lb. load of sheet pile accidentally dropped on him Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
He was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Latest News

News

School year starts with big changes for state's largest district

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

Oklahoma bar shuts off pro sports over players kneeling during national anthem

Updated: 11 hours ago
While being respectful of “everyone’s right to protest for what they believe in,” an Ardmore, Okla. bar announced Monday it’s taking a stand against professional athletes that won’t stand for the national anthem.

News

Wichita parents, students adjust to changes in state’s biggest district

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools, Kansas' biggest district, kicked off its school year Tuesday (Sept. 8). Already, the year is far different than where students left off in March before wrapping up last year remotely.

News

Smaller, rural districts across Kansas recap start to school year

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wichita city council votes to extend mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wichita city council votes to extend mask ordinance

Education

Smaller, rural districts across Kansas recap start to school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday credit students for getting them through early challenges in the school year’s several days.