Sedgwick County opts-out of executive order requiring COVID-19 mitigation in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission voted, 4-1, on Wednesday to opt-out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring COVID-19 mitigation in schools.

Commissioners said the three orders in place: the governor’s, the county’s and the City of Wichita’s mask ordinance were causing confusion for some residents.

Sedgwick County’s local public health order went into effect Wednesday and is set to expire on Oct. 21 along with Wichita’s ordinance. The order also covers a county mask mandate. The commission acknowledged that Sedgwick County school districts began the school year with COVID-19 guidelines in place including masks, temperature checks for anyone who enters school buildings, social distancing, and sanitization stations or hand hygiene enforcement.

The county’s latest order also includes a definition of masks or face-coverings. Face shields are included in the order, but masks “equipped with a one-way valve or vent through which air can be exhaled” are not.

All commissioners except Michael O’Donnell voted in favor of the order.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.