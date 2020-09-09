Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes 5 Chinese alligators

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed five new additions to its animal family this week.

The zoo said the Chinese alligators s hatched Wednesday morning and are doing well behind the scenes.

“Almost exactly one year ago we were beyond excited to experience our first ever hatchlings of this critically endangered species. The last picture shows the size comparison between the baby and one-year-old!”

Help us welcome the five newest additions to the Zoo! These Chinese alligators hatched this morning and are doing well... Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

