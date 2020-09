ULYSSES, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ulysses Police Department is seeking help finding a burglar.

The department shared photos of a burglar in Tiger Vapes Shop Tuesday.

They ask if anyone has information to call the department at (620) 356-3500.

The Ulysses Police Department is looking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject in these photographs. ... Posted by Ulysses Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

