USD 259: It’s up to parents to help schools contain COVID-19 spread

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of a new school year during a pandemic comes multiple, strictly-enforced new procedures to keep spaces clean and students, teachers and staff members healthy. While the added measures within schools should make a difference, Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, says it’s up to parents to help schools slow the spread of COVID-19.

The start of a new school year for larger school districts, including in the Wichita area, comes with a concern from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that more COVID-19 outbreaks could develop in public schools.

On Tuesday, the first day of school for several districts including Wichita Public Schools, teachers in USD 259 were already sending elementary-school students to the nurse’s office with symptoms. Students at the middle-and-high-school levels in Wichita are starting the first nine weeks of the school year remote. While younger children typically at a lower risk for COVID-19, the Wichita school district is working with parents to get those students tested for the virus. The primary concern comes with the potential spread of COVID-19 to more vulnerable populations.

It’s unclear how many students are in isolation waiting for COVID-19 test results, but the Wichita school district said now more than ever, parents need to understand the importance of not sending their kids to school with symptoms like a fever and difficulty breathing. Each morning, it’s crucial for parents to check their kids for symptoms, the district said.

“We had students with symptoms, some with fevers, some with a cough, some with diarrhea,” Wichita Public Schools Head Nurse Kimber Kasitz said of the first day of school in USD 259. “We had some students that had someone at home that was ill and experiencing symptoms, so a lot of problem-solving, making sure parents know how to get their kids tested for COVID-19, either calling their healthcare provider or calling 211.”

The Wichita school district has a protocol in place for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. When that happens, the district would start contact tracing and send out quarantine guidelines The district will also set up a plan for impacted students to complete school assignments at home.

