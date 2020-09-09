Advertisement

Wichita parents, students adjust to changes in state’s biggest district

Middle school students in the Wichita school district start the 2020-2021 school year learning remotely from home.
Middle school students in the Wichita school district start the 2020-2021 school year learning remotely from home.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools, Kansas' biggest district, kicked off its school year Tuesday (Sept. 8). Already, the year is far different than where students left off in March before wrapping up last year remotely.

Temperature checks and face masks are required inside the classroom for elementary school students while students in middle school and high school didn’t show up to school Tuesday and won’t meet in-person for at least nine weeks.

While students finished the previous school year remotely, starting a new year from home is a learning curve for teachers and students.

“I definitely want to go back to school. It’s definitely more comfortable, and what I’ve been doing for most of my life," said Wichita sixth-grader Adeline Hileman, among those having to start the year remotely.

With the middle-and-high-school students meeting virtually for at least nine weeks, doctors say mitigating one risk could lead to other problems.

“Kids are stressed out like a lot of adults are stressed out right now" " said Wichita psychologist Dr. Molly Allen “If you are completely depressed and just lack motivation for anything at all, or you are anxious, you can’t sit still at all, you are not going to have the ability to hunker down and learn."

Doctors advise parents to watch for changes in their children’s behavior and to have an open conversation if they notice their children struggling. If necessary, reach out for help, doctors say.

“I went in pretty concerned, and a little skeptical, and maybe a little irritated because I wanted in-person school for my kids,” Adeline Hileman’s mother, Patricia Hileman said. “The kids have been isolated since March. That’s just a long time to be with your family when you normally would have that escape and time with your friends.”

It’s also worth reminding students that the separation from in-person learning and being around classmates at school won’t last forever.

“Hopefully it will be better and we can get back to the way it was,” Adeline Hileman said.

In nine weeks the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will revisit the possibility of moving on with in-person learning for middle-and-high-school students. The big factor at play is the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

As part of its consideration on remote versus in-person learning, the Wichita school board has said it wants to see the positive percentage rate with COVID-19 testing to drop below 5 percent.

