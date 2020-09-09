Wichita Public Schools opens in-person help centers for families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is opening three Family Help Centers to provide in-person support for families in three areas: technology support, school-related counseling and bi-lingual support.

The WPS Family Help Centers September 10 – September 25 rom 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. at North High School, 1437 N. Rochester; West High School, 820 S. Osage; and the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor. Families from across the district can come to the centers to receive support. Masks and social distancing are required.

Technology Support

· Help with district-provided laptops, Chromebooks, iPads and Mifi devices (no technology distribution will occur)

· Tutorial help for Teams and SeeSaw

Counseling

· Learn how to navigate student schedules

· Understand how to navigate MySchool Remote

· Learn who to contact for school-related questions

Bi-lingual language support

· Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters available to answer questions.

See the attached fliers for additional information.

