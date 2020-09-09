Advertisement

Workforce Center president encourages unemployed to start job search

KEITH LAWING, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WORKFORCE ALLIANCE OF SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 38,000 jobs openings are available in Kansas right now.

According to KansasWorks.com, there are 38,693 available job openings and 5,608 resumes posted on the state’s website.

The Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is always helping job seekers and employers.

“If somebody really wants to work, there is a job out there for them. It may not be their ideal job but it could be a transitional job. It could be a job that you take for six months until a better opportunity comes up there," said Keith Lawing, president and CEO of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

“I really would encourage people to look at what the job market is right now. Be studying it. Check in on a regular basis. Just because you don’t see a job that appeals to you today, that job may post tomorrow.”

Lawing is encouraging people to start the job search now.

“Nearly 10-percent of all the job openings that we’re seeing on KansasWorks are from the Wichita-area,” he said. Jobs include those in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics (transportation), warehousing, financial services (various banks are hiring).

To access more information, click here for job seekers, or click here for employers.

