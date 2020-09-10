4You: Wichita State student raises mental-health awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

A Wichita State University student uses his artistic talents to raise awareness about mental health this month. Deven Carter’s photography exhibit in Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center focuses on mental health and encourages open discussions about it.

The prestigous National Merti Scholarshp Program has named six semifinalists from Wichita Public Schools. Moretna 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools across the country entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Congratulations to Wichita High School East IB students Azaria Au, Alexander Mandanis, Gabriel Murphy, Magan Stuhr and Aryan Waghmode and Northeast Magnet High School student Clay Becker for making the cut.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.