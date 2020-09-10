Affidavit: Wichita man fatally stabs nephew after argument over beans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man told Wichita police an argument over beans led to the deadly stabbing of his nephew, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

David Staley, 57, is accused of stabbing his nephew, Ryan Speight, 34, in the chest on Aug. 2 after an argument at their home in the 2300 block of S. Pinecrest.

According to the affidavit, Staley told police he was asleep when he heard someone pounding on the door. Staley said it was Speight. He said he let his nephew in and went to the restroom.

Later in the kitchen, Staley said he and Speight began arguing over leftover barbecue. Staley said he asked Speight if he ate the beans. He said Speight, who also lived in the home, became confrontational “because he felt like David was accusing him of eating the beans.”

Staley told police Speight pushed him against the stove and punched him in the mouth, “causing visible redness,” according to the affidavit. Staley said he picked up a brown-handled knife that was on the counter and “jabbed Ryan one time in the chest." He told police he picked up the knife because he felt his nephew was being aggressive and he just wanted him to leave him alone.

Police interviewed another family member who lived in the home. He said he was in his bedroom when he heard Staley and Speight arguing about “some meat and beans that David had in the fridge and accused Ryan of eating.”

The man told police he heard Speight walk down the hallway and Staley say, “I’m going to stick you.” He said he got out of his bed and opened his door. He said Speight entered the room and collapsed on his bed. He said Staley then told Speight he was going to hit him.

Staley has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. He’s being held in the Sedgwick County jail on a $100,000 bond.

