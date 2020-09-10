Advertisement

Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead Stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step. But it frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands Thursday. Last month, the team also announced that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.

Thursday night, the Chiefs will be the first to take the field in front of a crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.

