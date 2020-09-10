City of Wichita awarded $21M grant to improve North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Wichita with a grant that will help improve the North Junction, where I-235, I-135, K-96 and K-254 connect.

The $21 million Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant will assist in the completion of the North Junction’s Gold Project which includes replacing outdated single-lane system ramps with new two-lane system ramps as well as a new flyover ramp.

The Gold Project is expected to reduce the morning congestion by providing a two-lane direct connection from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96 and an extended auxiliary lane along eastbound K-96 to the exit at Hillside. The project will alleviate the evening bottleneck by replacing the existing loop ramp with a two-lane flyover direct connection. The Gold Project will also provide connections from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-254 and southbound I-135 to southbound I-235.

The construction estimate is $80 million and is under preliminary design.

