Advertisement

City of Wichita awarded $21M grant to improve North Junction

North Junction
North Junction(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Wichita with a grant that will help improve the North Junction, where I-235, I-135, K-96 and K-254 connect.

The $21 million Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant will assist in the completion of the North Junction’s Gold Project which includes replacing outdated single-lane system ramps with new two-lane system ramps as well as a new flyover ramp.

The Gold Project is expected to reduce the morning congestion by providing a two-lane direct connection from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96 and an extended auxiliary lane along eastbound K-96 to the exit at Hillside. The project will alleviate the evening bottleneck by replacing the existing loop ramp with a two-lane flyover direct connection. The Gold Project will also provide connections from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-254 and southbound I-135 to southbound I-235.

The construction estimate is $80 million and is under preliminary design.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Police identify man killed in N. Wichita hit-and-run Wednesday night

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
One person is dead after a crash in north Wichita.

News

Project addressing safety concern near Campus HS completed ahead of school year

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A ribbon-cutting Wednesday celebrated the conclusion of a road project at 55th Street South and Meridian, a heavy-traffic area near Campus High School.

Accidents

Sheriff’s Office: 2 die in Sedgwick County crash, fire

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two people died Saturday night in a crash and subsequent vehicle fires.

Crime

Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, in downtown Wichita.

Latest News

Accidents

WPD: Speed a factor in critical-injury motorcycle crash

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A man is in critical condition following a Monday morning crash.

Accidents

WPD: Speed believed to be factor in deadly W. Wichita crash

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron and Chelsea Croft
One person has died and another has severe injuries after an accident near 16th and West Street Saturday afternoon.

Safety

Man killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV in midtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Wichita police said the SUV was traveling north on Vine Street when it collided with the motorcycle traveling on McLean. The crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m.

News

Kansas Department of Transportation celebrates I-70 golden anniversary

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless; and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz participated in I-70’s 50th anniversary celebration this morning at the Kanorado weigh station.

Traffic

City of Wichita taking another step to speed up commute through downtown

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Following success with the Maple Street Corridor project that the City of Wichita said “has been successful in reducing primary corridor travel times by more than three minutes,” the city turns its attention to Douglas Avenue with plans to speed up the commute through downtown.

News

Spilled pudding closes Washington on-ramp at WB Kellogg

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
The Washington Street on-ramp at westbound Kellogg is closed due to spilled pudding.