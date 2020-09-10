Gov. Kelly urges State Finance Council to extend state disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly spoke about the upcoming expiration date of the Kansas Disaster Declaration with Adjutant General David Weishaar on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says the current state disaster declaration is set to expire on Sept. 15 if the State Finance Council does not accept her request for an extension. She said if the Council does not act, Kansans will not be able to access the necessary resources to protect against COVID-19.

Governor Kelly said she sent a letter to the State Finance Council urging them to extend the declaration which provides community-based testing, enables businesses to stay open and prepares communities for future outbreaks. She said testing is crucial for underserved communities. She said the declaration allows departments to provide shelters with food and first responders with personal protective equipment.

Adjutant General Weishaar said the declaration is the first step to giving Kansans resources to help fight the spread of COVID-19. He said the Army National Guard has been able to deliver resources to food pantries, food banks and healthcare facilities. He said the National Guard has received requests from FEMA, among other departments, to provide PPE, testing kits and swabs. He said the National Guard has given out over 2 million N-95 masks.

Weishaar said if the declaration is not extended many of his units will not be able to continue their work.

Gov. Kelly said she testified earlier on Thursday to Congress on the importance of COVID-19 financial aid. She said she discussed the state’s disastrous Brownback tax cut experience where agencies were hollowed and state programs robbed. She said that Kansans will not be able to access current COVID-19 resources without an extension of the current declaration.

Gov. Kelly said she is calling on the State Finance Council to consider the consequence of not extending the emergency declaration.

Adjutant Gen. Weishaar said he is looking forward to extending the declaration and continuing to help Kansans ride out the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

