Kansas removes mass gatherings from travel quarantine list provided you wear a mask, social distance

Concert generic
Concert generic(Pixabay)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more provided people who attended wore masks and maintained social distancing (6 feet).

Those who do not wear masks or who do not maintain social distancing, as well as anyone notified by public health they are a close contact, still are mandated to quarantine.

“We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks.”

You are still mandated to quarantine for 14 days if you:

  • Attended any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals were not socially distancing (6 feet) and were not wearing masks.
  • Traveled to Aruba August 27-September 10. As of Sept. 10, Aruba has been removed from the travel quarantine list.
  • Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

