KBI investigates after man injured in Junction City officer-involved shooting

A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Junction City.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early-Wednesday-morning officer-involved shooting in Junction City in which a 70-year-old man was wounded.

At about 2:45 a.m. Junction City police officers and Geary County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 400 block of West 2nd Street in Junction City.

Topeka station WIBW reports this is across the street from Junction City’s Franklin Elementary School. The KBI reported that preliminary information indicates that officers established a perimeter after arriving at the scene and then called for the woman who called 911 to exit the house. She did so and was taken to safety, the KBI’s report said.

Officers made further attempts to contact the man armed inside the home. The KBI identified this man as 70-year-old James Marsh.

“When Marsh exited the house at approximately 3:20 a.m., he was holding a shotgun and fired shots at police. One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer returned fire, striking Marsh,” the KBI said.

No officers were injured. The KBI said EMS transported Marsh to a Topeka hospital where, as of Wednesday evening, he was in fair condition after surgery.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review,” the agency said.

