Advertisement

Inmate at Larned Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19

A wing of the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, shown Monday June 23, 1997, in Larned, Kan., houses the nine participants involved in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state law that allows the state of Kansas to confine sexual predators after they have served their original prison sentence. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)
A wing of the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, shown Monday June 23, 1997, in Larned, Kan., houses the nine participants involved in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state law that allows the state of Kansas to confine sexual predators after they have served their original prison sentence. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)(MONTY DAVIS | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) said Thursday a Larned Correctional Facility resident who died Monday tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth resident death related to COVID-19.

The KDOC said Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on August 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day. Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since May 2019.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) named Larned Correctional Facility as one of the COVID-19 clusters in the state. The prison is linked to 197 cases.

Find the latest KDOC COVID-19 numbers on https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

National

Senate to vote on advancing 'skinny' coronavirus stimulus bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The bill calls for $300 per week in enhanced jobless benefits, extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides $105 billion in education funds. It does not include stimulus checks or additional state aid.

National

Woodward book: Trump downplays COVID-19 threat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Weeks before the first U.S. death from COVID-19, President Trump said in interviews that he knew the virus was highly contagious but wanted to downplay the dangers to keep the American public calm.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Spinal cord problems trigger pause in vaccine race

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
A serious spinal cord problem in a COVID-19 vaccine participant has brought trials of a major contender in the vaccine race to a screeching halt.

News

Dodge City questions why KDHE lists its city hall as active COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s move to start identifying specific locations of active COVID-19 clusters within the state of Kansas comes with confusion for Dodge City.

News

USD 259: It’s up to parents to help schools contain COVID-19 spread

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
While the added measures within schools should make a difference, Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, says it’s up to parents to help schools slow the spread of COVID-19.