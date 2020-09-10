Inmate at Larned Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) said Thursday a Larned Correctional Facility resident who died Monday tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth resident death related to COVID-19.

The KDOC said Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on August 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day. Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since May 2019.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) named Larned Correctional Facility as one of the COVID-19 clusters in the state. The prison is linked to 197 cases.

Find the latest KDOC COVID-19 numbers on https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.