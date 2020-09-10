McPherson teachers address students' mental health adjusting to changes at school

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Elementary school teachers in the McPherson school district take steps to make their students' mental health a top priority with a new school year coming with big changes and challenging adjustments due to COVID-19.

McPherson’s Washington Elementary School is among those where teachers are doing everything they can to keep some normalcy in students' school days. Washington Elementary music teacher Aubrey Hall isn’t able to teach in her usual classroom this year, but she found a way to keep music in her students' daily routine.

“I actually travel to all of the teacher’s classrooms, so that means I can’t really take all of my big instruments. So I made music packs (where) the kids kind of have their own individual stuff so that they don’t have to share, but they still get to have instruments,” Hall said.

Teachers believe routines like daily music class is crucial for students' mental health. Washington Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Sarah Razak gives her students frequent “brain breaks” to help them get through the school day.

“After we sit for a while, we like to get up and move around, definitely,” Razak said. “And they just need that interaction with each other, and they’ve really been doing a good job knowing, ‘I can’t touch, I need to keep distance.' But yet, we can still have those interactions, they just have to have that in order to keep going.”

Other efforts to add some fun to the school day include special greetings before students enter the classroom.

At the high school level in McPherson, students say extracurricular activities and time away from academics help them get through stressful times.

“I think it’s important to set aside time to spend with your family and friends where you don’t have to worry about the game last night, or your homework or your tests the next day,” McPherson High School junior Kaylee Zeitow said.

Overall, McPherson teachers say students are adjusting well to the new and unusual school year.

