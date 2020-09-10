Community programs assist Wichita students with remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita middle and high schoolers began remote learning this week. For some, not being in the classroom has been a big adjustment. Now, organizations throughout the community are stepping to help students who need it.

Remote learning has been an adjustment for Wichita Heights senior Renee Bryan. She said the move online was a little frustrating.

“You know, not being there. I’m really a person that needs the teacher to be there to get what I need.”

That’s where the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas comes in with its new Teen Learning Academy. The program provides remote students with a safe classroom setting and staff to help with school work.

“It’s been a joy to see the smiles on the teens' faces. And see them being happy to have a space to be together where they don’t have any distractions and things like that to get their work done,” said program coordinator Brandon Taylor.

The Teen Learning Academy currently serves around 30 students but plans to increase to more than 100.

At Dellrose United Methodist Church, a similar program called It Takes a Village serves students in foster care. The program provides students with meals and paraprofessionals from Wichita Public Schools.

“They actually assist our kids with the educational process. Again, we’re here for them, and are just trying to embrace our new normal,” said 'It Take a Village CEO, Terry Atwater.

The Boys and Girls Club and It Takes a Village both said neither program would be possible without the help of local partners.

“Thanks to Koch Industries as well as Fidelity Bank, and then our partners here at Urban Prep Academy who allowed us to use some of this underutilized space they have available," said Boys and Girls Club CEO, Junnae Campbell.

“Fidelity Bank has been huge, Cox business bailed us out with some of our computing needs,” said Atwater.

All to help students in the community succeed.

