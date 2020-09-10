Advertisement

Safety advocates plead for drivers to pay attention, look out for school buses

The start of a new school year brings reminders to follow laws when it comes to stopping for school buses picking up or dropping off students.
The start of a new school year brings reminders to follow laws when it comes to stopping for school buses picking up or dropping off students.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About six months since school buses have been a common sight on Wichita-area streets, the start of a new school year has safety advocates pleading with drivers to pay attention and look out for those buses, back on the road running routes for the first time since March.

Reed Bennett is among those frustrated to see cars drive by school buses stopped to load and unload children at the stop in his Wichita neighborhood. It’s an issue he said he’s seen for years at the neighborhood bus stop. This is why Bennett said more focus needs to be placed on getting drivers to understand the law and get the seriousness of the message.

The death of a 7-year-old girl, hit by a vehicle Wednesday while crossing the road to board her bus, raises awareness about school bus safety.

“(Drivers) have to be aware of their surroundings. If not, they shouldn’t have a driver’s license,” Bennett said.

From his home, he has a good view of traffic flowing on Maize Road in southwest Wichita.

“Quite a few children that get on the bus stop right here, and it’s very common, especially since it went to a five-lane on Maize Road,” Bennett said, referencing cars that keep driving in both directions while a school bus is stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Failure to stop for a bus with its lights flashing and stopped arm extended is against the law, no matter which side of the road you’re driving.

“Flashing lights are flashing lights, so they should be aware that something is happening and if it’s a school bus, when in doubt, stop,” Bennett said.

Educating drivers on traffic laws concerning school buses is a task the Kansas State Department of Education works to address, especially this time of year.

“Inherently, the beginning of the year is something that needs to be paid particularly close attention to,” KSDE Assistant Director for School Bus Safety Dennis Tate said.

KSDE also runs yearly statewide surveys of stop-arm violations. The most recent, in April 2019, recorded more than 1,000 violations across Kansas in just one day.

“(We) have record of having people passing on the right, which is the service-door side of the bus, where kids are the most vulnerable, where they’re getting in and out of the bus,” Tate said."People will actually drive up onto the curb, drive into a bicycle lane, whatever, to get around the bus."

The department of education emphasizes patience as well as attention when it comes to waiting behind school buses.

“Get on the bus and get seated and the bus can be on its way, it’s just a matter of seconds,” Tate said. “Granted, I know people feel like it’s (an) inconvenience, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s the safety of our students.”

In Kansas, drivers face stiff penalties for violating the state’s stop-arm law. Tickets for illegally passing a bus start at $420.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita State student raises mental-health awareness with photography exihibit

Updated: 1 hour ago

State of Mind

Wichita State student raises mental-health awareness with photography exihibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
A Wichita State University student works to raise awareness of mental health this month with a photography exhibit he hopes will spur conversations about an oft-avoided topic.

Crime

KBI investigates after man injured in Junction City officer-involved shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early-Wednesday-morning officer-involved shooting in Junction City in which a 70-year-old man was wounded.

News

First-grader killed crossing road to board school bus near Abilene

Updated: 4 hours ago
First-grader killed crossing road to board school bus near Abilene

Latest News

News

Dodge City questions why KDHE lists its city hall as active COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s move to start identifying specific locations of active COVID-19 clusters within the state of Kansas comes with confusion for Dodge City.

News

Wichita Public Schools asks parents to keep sick children home

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools asks parents to keep sick children home

News

Man arrested after child shoots, kills teen in west Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man arrested after child shoots, kills teen in west Wichita

News

4You for Sept. 9, 2020: Stories that make us Kansas Proud

Updated: 5 hours ago

Animals

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes 5 Chinese alligators

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed five new additions to its animal family this week.

Crime

Indictment: Winfield woman embezzled nearly $600,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 42-year-old Audrey Elkins faces an embezzlement charge from a crime prosecutors say happened from November 2010 to November 2017 in Cowley County.