Safety advocates plead for drivers to pay attention, look out for school buses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About six months since school buses have been a common sight on Wichita-area streets, the start of a new school year has safety advocates pleading with drivers to pay attention and look out for those buses, back on the road running routes for the first time since March.

Reed Bennett is among those frustrated to see cars drive by school buses stopped to load and unload children at the stop in his Wichita neighborhood. It’s an issue he said he’s seen for years at the neighborhood bus stop. This is why Bennett said more focus needs to be placed on getting drivers to understand the law and get the seriousness of the message.

The death of a 7-year-old girl, hit by a vehicle Wednesday while crossing the road to board her bus, raises awareness about school bus safety.

“(Drivers) have to be aware of their surroundings. If not, they shouldn’t have a driver’s license,” Bennett said.

From his home, he has a good view of traffic flowing on Maize Road in southwest Wichita.

“Quite a few children that get on the bus stop right here, and it’s very common, especially since it went to a five-lane on Maize Road,” Bennett said, referencing cars that keep driving in both directions while a school bus is stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Failure to stop for a bus with its lights flashing and stopped arm extended is against the law, no matter which side of the road you’re driving.

“Flashing lights are flashing lights, so they should be aware that something is happening and if it’s a school bus, when in doubt, stop,” Bennett said.

Educating drivers on traffic laws concerning school buses is a task the Kansas State Department of Education works to address, especially this time of year.

“Inherently, the beginning of the year is something that needs to be paid particularly close attention to,” KSDE Assistant Director for School Bus Safety Dennis Tate said.

KSDE also runs yearly statewide surveys of stop-arm violations. The most recent, in April 2019, recorded more than 1,000 violations across Kansas in just one day.

“(We) have record of having people passing on the right, which is the service-door side of the bus, where kids are the most vulnerable, where they’re getting in and out of the bus,” Tate said."People will actually drive up onto the curb, drive into a bicycle lane, whatever, to get around the bus."

The department of education emphasizes patience as well as attention when it comes to waiting behind school buses.

“Get on the bus and get seated and the bus can be on its way, it’s just a matter of seconds,” Tate said. “Granted, I know people feel like it’s (an) inconvenience, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s the safety of our students.”

In Kansas, drivers face stiff penalties for violating the state’s stop-arm law. Tickets for illegally passing a bus start at $420.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.