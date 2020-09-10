Advertisement

Salina police ask for help to locate missing man

Jack Rex Mildfelt
Jack Rex Mildfelt(Salina Police Dept.)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Jack Rex Mildfelt.

Police say the 52-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 10 and was last seen in Salina on Sept. 3. He was driving a white 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, Kansas tag 119ECF.

Mildfelt is described as being 6 ft. tall and 190 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Mildfelt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210, Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477), or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637). Salina Police Department case # 2020-26077.

