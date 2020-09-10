Sedgwick County expands drive-thru testing times, pilots saliva testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department will expand hours at the no-cost Drive-through Sampling Site (DTSS) starting September 14. SCHD will begin a no-cost saliva specimen testing on the afternoon of September 16. Appointments are required and can be made through the United Way of the Plains by dialing 2-1-1.

During the week of September 14, nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs will be collected for testing on all days except from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 when the SCHD will pilot saliva testing at the DTSS. The health department will implement more saliva testing during the week of September 21.

Sedgwick County residents with appointments can obtain no-cost COVID-19 testing at the following times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6:45 p.m.

New Mobile Outreach Testing Opportunities

SCHD’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, September 14 at the Islamic Society of Wichita, 6655 E. 31st St. N., Wichita, KS

Thursday, September 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS

No appointment is necessary for mobile outreach sites.

The results of the virus test using NP swabs or saliva show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

SCHD tests residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, staff working with students in-person in classrooms, school bus drivers, or if they work in public works departments or residential group living facilities.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.