Advertisement

Sedgwick County expands drive-thru testing times, pilots saliva testing

Residents struggle to get covid-19 testing
Residents struggle to get covid-19 testing(none)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department will expand hours at the no-cost Drive-through Sampling Site (DTSS) starting September 14. SCHD will begin a no-cost saliva specimen testing on the afternoon of September 16. Appointments are required and can be made through the United Way of the Plains by dialing 2-1-1.

During the week of September 14, nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs will be collected for testing on all days except from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 when the SCHD will pilot saliva testing at the DTSS. The health department will implement more saliva testing during the week of September 21.

Sedgwick County residents with appointments can obtain no-cost COVID-19 testing at the following times:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:45 p.m.
  • Tuesday and Thursday – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6:45 p.m.

New Mobile Outreach Testing Opportunities

SCHD’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

  • Monday, September 14 at the Islamic Society of Wichita, 6655 E. 31st St. N., Wichita, KS
  • Thursday, September 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS

No appointment is necessary for mobile outreach sites.

The results of the virus test using NP swabs or saliva show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

SCHD tests residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, staff working with students in-person in classrooms, school bus drivers, or if they work in public works departments or residential group living facilities.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fever
  • Chills or shivering
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Diarrhea
  • Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

Coronavirus

Kansas removes mass gatherings from travel quarantine list provided you wear a mask, social distance

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE has removed out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more provided people who attended wore masks and maintained social distancing.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Inmate at Larned Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday a Larned Correctional Facility resident who died Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Senate to vote on advancing 'skinny' coronavirus stimulus bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The bill calls for $300 per week in enhanced jobless benefits, extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides $105 billion in education funds. It does not include stimulus checks or additional state aid.

National

Woodward book: Trump downplays COVID-19 threat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Weeks before the first U.S. death from COVID-19, President Trump said in interviews that he knew the virus was highly contagious but wanted to downplay the dangers to keep the American public calm.

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.