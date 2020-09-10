United Way of the Plains kicks off fall campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way of the Plains on Thursday launched its fall campaign in which it’s calling on the public to help them raise resources to assist other nonprofits in the region, addressing community needs.

This includes a 211 helpline the United Way said has handled more than 74,462 calls since March from people concerned about COVID-19 and looking for help with rent and utilities and many non-pandemic issues.

“Keeping our 211 service going year-round and providing other services takes money,” said 2020 United Way campaign chair Bob Thurman, retired CEO of Credit Union of America. “We encourage everyone who is able to support our efforts to meet our neighbors' needs--whether it’s from the Pandemic or a personal crisis like caring for a child born with special needs or an elderly parent who needs lunch delivered.”

United Way of the Plains CEO Pete Majera said this year, it’s especially important for people to give what they can.

“Before COVID, we already had a downturn in our aviation industry. Then the pandemic struck, followed by a recession, and now we’re looking at record unemployment, so the need is greater than ever,” he said.

The United Way’s fall campaign lasts about eight weeks and this year includes several virtual fundraising events.

You can donate with your cellphone by texting UWPLAINS to 41444 or give online at the United Way of the Plains website.

