Unsettled and unseasonably cool Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain continues to fall on Kansas, but it is not as widespread nor as heavy as it was on Wednesday. With that said, showers stay in the forecast through tonight as do cooler than normal temperatures. Highs today in the upper 50s and lower 60s place us 25 degrees below normal.

A small improvement is expected on Friday. While passing showers cannot be ruled out, most of us will be dry by the afternoon and areas of sunshine, mainly over western Kansas, will help temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The warm-up continues into weekend as highs climb into the lower and middle 80s. The bonus will be tons of sun that should last well into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning; continued cool. Wind: N 10-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Passing showers. N 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: A few showers through midday; continued cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 57. Becoming mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 55. Sunny.

Mon: High: 78. Low: 57. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 60. Sunny.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 62. Sunny, warmer.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.