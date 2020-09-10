Advertisement

Warmer weather returning soon

It will start feeling more like September into the weekend
Looks warmer Friday with some sun returning for parts of the state.
Looks warmer Friday with some sun returning for parts of the state.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it won’t be as cold as we finish off the week, but many of us will still be waiting on sunshine as Friday rolls around.

Look for a cool start to the day with lows in the 40s and 50s early Friday. Some drizzle or light rain is still possible for areas along and east of I-135. Highs will recover into the 70s for much of central and western Kansas. Where clouds are more stubborn (farther east), it may only warm into the 60s.

The weekend looks sunny and milder. Get ready to see a return of 80s for the weekend ahead. It may cool a few degrees Sunday, but it won’t be anything drastic.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; patchy drizzle/few showers late. N/NE 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Early drizzle; showers, then mainly cloudy. N/S 5-10. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy; areas of fog. S/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 83 Early fog, then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 55 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 60 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Unsettled and unseasonably cool Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain continues to fall on Kansas, but it is not as widespread nor as heavy as it was on Wednesday.

Forecast

More rain - more cool weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Soggy weather continues into Thursday as temperatures remain very fall-like

Forecast

Cold rain continues to fall on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a wintry mix in northwest Kansas will come to an end this morning, but the rain will remain in place across the state.

Forecast

Much needed rain still headed to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Much needed moisture expected in different rounds through Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures tumble today

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A powerful cold front will move through today, causing temperatures to drop.

News

Much cooler weather and rain take over Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Big changes are coming to Kansas this week.

Forecast

Powerful cold front turns summer into a taste of winter

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The strongest cold front to move through the state in years will take temperatures in the 80s and 90s on Labor Day and send them into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday. Adding insult to injury, a wind driven rain for most, but some will see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday night.

Forecast

Big cool down on the way

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

Forecast

Hot and windy through Labor Day, much colder Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and windy weather continues through Labor Day

Forecast

Hot through Labor Day, then a big cool down arrives

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It’s going to stay sunny and hot through Labor Day, but a cold front will bring some much cooler weather next week.