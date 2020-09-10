Warmer weather returning soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it won’t be as cold as we finish off the week, but many of us will still be waiting on sunshine as Friday rolls around.

Look for a cool start to the day with lows in the 40s and 50s early Friday. Some drizzle or light rain is still possible for areas along and east of I-135. Highs will recover into the 70s for much of central and western Kansas. Where clouds are more stubborn (farther east), it may only warm into the 60s.

The weekend looks sunny and milder. Get ready to see a return of 80s for the weekend ahead. It may cool a few degrees Sunday, but it won’t be anything drastic.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; patchy drizzle/few showers late. N/NE 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Early drizzle; showers, then mainly cloudy. N/S 5-10. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy; areas of fog. S/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 83 Early fog, then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 55 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 60 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.