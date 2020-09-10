Advertisement

White professor who pretended to be Black resigns

Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be in her books.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The George Washington University professor who confessed that she has been pretending to be black her entire adult life has resigned.

The university tweeted on Wednesday that Jessica Krug’s resignation is “effective immediately” and her classes will be taught by other faculty members.

In a blog post last week, the author and associate professor admitted she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the Black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be.

In her post, Krug calls herself a coward and says she deserves to be canceled. Krug said she has mental health issues, but she said that is not an excuse.

Critics say Krug made the admission not to clear her conscience but because she was found out.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

