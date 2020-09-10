Advertisement

Wichita State student raises mental-health awareness with photography exihibit

Wichita State University junior Devin Carter aims to raise awareness about mental health with his photography exhibit called "Don't Weight."
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita State University student works to raise awareness of mental health this month with a photography exhibit he hopes will spur conversations about an oft-avoided topic.

In the exhibit, Devin Carter shares his personal collection. He was diagnosed with depression and attention deficit disorder (A.D.D.) His father died by suicide.

“A big part of what could have prevented that was if there wasn’t such a stigma about reaching out for help and talking about mental health disorders. And so, my goal with this is to kind of address that and, like I said, make it less taboo,” he said.

With the exhibit titled “Don’t Weight” the junior studio-arts major asked a friend to model in the photos. The underwater images were taken last year at a pool and share an overall message: “You are more than enough.”

“People shouldn’t wait to take care of their mental health or to reach out if they need help with any mental health disorders. because if they do wait, then those mental health disorders can sort of act as a weight that weighs them down from their everyday life," Carter said.

Carter’s photographs are on display until Friday (Sept. 11). He hopes people will continue the conversation about mental health beyond talking about his collection of photographs currently on display.

In speaking with Eyewitness News Wednesday, he said he’s been encouraged by the response to his exhibit.

“It’s more exciting to me to listen to and see people engaging in conversations about mental health and mental health disorders,” Carter said.

The photographs are for sale. Three of the seven photographs have been claimed.

You can see more of Carter’s work on his website.

