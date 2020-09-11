4You: Nonprofit donates masks to USD 259, Valley Center PD K9 receives new ballistics vest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Wichita Public Schools thanks the Assistance League of Wichita for its help in keeping Wichita students safe.

On its Facebook page, the school district said the nonprofit donated more than 4,400 cloth masks for its students.

With Wichita high school students learning from home to start the school year, the Wichita Police Department bomb squad took time to get in training with its new bomb-detecting dog, Boomer.

Earlier this week, members of the bomb squad led Boomer around Wichita West High School for training.

Also involving man’s best friend and local law enforcement, the Valley Center Police Department’s K9, Charlie has a new ballistics vest, thanks to a grant co-funded by the Russell and Breer Family Fund and the Alice White Endowment for Dogs and Cats.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.