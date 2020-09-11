5 ways to improve your home internet connection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Your internet is put to the test with remote learning. Participating in video calls, streaming video and downloading files - sometimes for more than one school-age child - you cannot have slow, unreliable internet. We talked with Jay McLaughlin, COO of Ribbit Computers about ways families can make their internet work more efficiently at home.

Do not use the internet unless it’s necessary. While kids are learning at home, limit streaming and surfing the web. Close programs and turn off devices that connect to the internet that you don’t need. The more people on the internet, the shorter the bandwidth.

Sit closer to the modem. If you have more than one child learning from home, you may want them separated so they don’t distract one another. However, spreading out could weaken the signal. If your child has difficulty connecting to the internet from their bedroom, consider moving them to another location closer to the modem.

Add access points. Mesh network systems extend the network across your home. McLaughlin says this option is one of the more expensive options. Mesh devices can cost more than $100.

Hard-wire into the internet. McLaughlin says this is the best and most cost-efficient way to get a better connection. “You’re never going to have as good of speed going wireless, as you work you could hardwire into a switch, or your router or something like that, that’s going to give you a better speed, no doubt, more reliable and more consistent,” McLaughlin says.