Andover school district offering free meals to students through USDA program

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, Andover Public Schools announced that starting Monday, Sept. 14, the district will offer free meals to all students in the district through a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The district said the free meal program will last until Dec. 18, 2020, or until federal funds run out, whichever happens first.

With the program, students attending school in-person can receive their free breakfast or lunch in the cafeteria, like they normally would for school meals. On days they are learning remotely, students in a hybrid model can pick up breakfast and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Andover High School loading dock, Door P, or Andover Central High School loading dock, Door N.

The district said parents can pick up meals for their students, but there will be no meal pick-up on days when school isn’t in session.

“While meals will be free for now, we still encourage families who qualify to complete a free/reduced meal application form. This will prepare them for when this program ends, so they can continue to receive free or reduced meal prices and will also allow for other fee reduction opportunities,” the district said in a note to parents about the meal program.

