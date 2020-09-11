Ascension Via Christi easing visitor restrictions in Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi is easing up on visitor restrictions at its Wichita hospitals.

Patients not undergoing treatment for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some exceptions may be made for end-of-life or extenuating circumstances.

All visitors must go through screening at the main lobby.

The new rules apply to their Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph and St. Teresa, and the Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital locations.

