Brighter and warmer weekend

A return to September weather in store
Weekend forecast looks warmer
Weekend forecast looks warmer(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says after experiencing some November-like weather, we are heading back toward early fall kind of conditions.

Expect skies to continue to clear into the night, but patchy fog may develop in south central or southeast Kansas. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s, so not as cool as it has been recently. Highs will rebound to near 80 Saturday, but might end up a bit cooler north of I-70 with some 70s possible. Northwest winds could be gusty for areas of western Kansas.

Look for another sunny day coming up on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Next week will be dry with seasonal temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; patchy fog. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog, then mostly sunny and warmer. S/NW 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. N 5-10. Low: 55.

Sun: High: 80 Sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

