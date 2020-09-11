Advertisement

Cheney man charged for making racist threats towards Derby High student

(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney man was charged with making threats towards a Derby High student on June 27, according to the United State Attorney Office.

Gage Clausen, 20, used social media to threaten a 15-year-old student, using racist language and referring to the student as a “filthy farm animal.”

The FBI investigated this case. If convicted, Clausen can face up to five years in federal prison and an up to $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Finance Council extends Emergency Declaration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIBW & KWCH News
During a contentious meeting Friday, the Kansas State Finance Council voted to extend an emergency disaster declaration for COVID-19 with a change to clarify there will not be another shutdown.

Coronavirus

Kansas adds 976 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths since Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department also reported 67 new hospitalizations.

News

European flight safety agency completes Boeing 737 Max tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Europe’s flight safety authority says the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max have now been completed.

News

Great Bend police officers test positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The city said state health officials have identified multiple positive cases within the department.

Latest News

News

Ascension Via Christi easing visitor restrictions in Wichita hospitals

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Patients not undergoing treatment for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

KWCH

5 ways to improve your home internet connection

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
We talked with Jay McLaughlin, COO of Ribbit Computers about ways families can make their internet work more efficiently at home.

News

Wichita-area auto dealerships raising funds, collecting school supplies for schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Along with school supplies, the dealerships are also asking for cleaning and disinfecting supplies, as well as unused masks.

News

Chiefs players, fans adjust to changes, KC wins opener over Houston

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

City of Wichita admits errors following financial record concern

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation workers hold rally as contract deadline approaches

Updated: 15 hours ago