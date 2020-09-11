Cheney man charged for making racist threats towards Derby High student

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney man was charged with making threats towards a Derby High student on June 27, according to the United State Attorney Office.

Gage Clausen, 20, used social media to threaten a 15-year-old student, using racist language and referring to the student as a “filthy farm animal.”

The FBI investigated this case. If convicted, Clausen can face up to five years in federal prison and an up to $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.