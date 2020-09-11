Advertisement

Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night.

The first game of the NFL season was played before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also came after a series of videos and demonstrations by both teams designed to raise awareness of social justice initiatives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

