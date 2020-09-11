Advertisement

European flight safety agency completes Boeing 737 Max tests

File image of Boeing 737 -- Photo: MGN
File image of Boeing 737 -- Photo: MGN (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Europe’s flight safety authority says the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes revealed design issues with the jet, have now been completed.

The test flights conducted over the past week by the European Aviation Safety Agency took place in Vancouver, Canada, because of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus and are now complete, the agency said Friday.

“As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analyzing the data and other information gathered during the flights,” the agency said.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Great Bend police officers test positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The city said state health officials have identified multiple positive cases within the department.

News

Ascension Via Christi easing visitor restrictions in Wichita hospitals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Patients not undergoing treatment for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

KWCH

5 ways to improve your home internet connection

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
We talked with Jay McLaughlin, COO of Ribbit Computers about ways families can make their internet work more efficiently at home.

News

Wichita-area auto dealerships raising funds, collecting school supplies for schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Along with school supplies, the dealerships are also asking for cleaning and disinfecting supplies, as well as unused masks.

Latest News

News

Chiefs players, fans adjust to changes, KC wins opener over Houston

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

City of Wichita admits errors following financial record concern

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation workers hold rally as contract deadline approaches

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation workers hold rally as contract deadline approaches

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Textron Aviation workers in Wichita have their eyes on the calendar. In 10 days their current contract will expire and negotiations are ongoing to hammer out a new deal. Thursday afternoon, the union held a solidarity rally at Century II as workers are making their position known in what they want in the new contract.

News

Member of KWCH family shares personal story on World Suicide Prevention Day

Updated: 13 hours ago

State of Mind

Member of KWCH family shares personal story on World Suicide Prevention Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thursday (Sept. 10), Eyewitness News This Morning meteorologist Jake Dunne posted a personal story on his Facebook page. He shared the story of his father who died by suicide.