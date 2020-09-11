Great Bend police officers test positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Individuals who have had contact with Great Bend police should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the city.
The city said state health officials have identified multiple positive cases within the department.
Those who made contact with police Sept. 4-9 may have been exposed to the virus and should self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
