Great Bend police officers test positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Individuals who have had contact with Great Bend police should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the city.

The city said state health officials have identified multiple positive cases within the department.

Those who made contact with police Sept. 4-9 may have been exposed to the virus and should self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

