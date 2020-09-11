Kansas adds 976 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths since Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 976 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, putting the total at 48,386.

The new total for deaths is 511, up by 16 since Wednesday.

The department also reported 67 new hospitalizations.

The state continues to name active clusters within the state. Sedgwick County had no new reported clusters. The jail was the largest cluster with 491 cases.

Statewide, meatpacking, long-term care, and corrections facilities have the most cases out of each group of clusters.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.