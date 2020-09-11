Advertisement

Koch Industries launching partnership to find potential software developers in Wichita area

By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Koch Industires, Inc. Thursday announced its launch of an innovative pilot program to find hidden talent in the Wichita area for future job opportunities in software development.

Koch Industries, one of the biggest private companies in the U.S., headquartered in Wichita, said it’s partnering with Catalyte, described as “a talent transformation platform and software development services company.”

Koch is looking for 10 software developers, and Catalyte helps to find hidden talent in the marketplace. That talent for this pilot program doesn’t have to include prior software-development experience or even a college degree.

“The companies plan to identify 10 people in the Wichita area with the aptitude to become software developers and provide an opportunity for a no-cost, accelerated education program at Koch’s Wichita campus. Upon completion of the program, Koch plans to evaluate all successful candidates for roles as full-time software developers,” Koch Industries explained in a news release on its website.

The pilot program does require a 40-hour weekly commitment for 26 weeks.

“This is a really unique way of selecting talent in the marketplace and one of the things that Catalyte has discovered is that a lot of people don’t have the pedigree or the credentials to move into this digital age and so. how do we find people to do that work through the assessment process?” said Kristin Webb, VP of Koch Learning Systems.

Eligible candidates must:

• Have a desire to pursue a career in software development/engineering

• Be proficient in using a computer and the internet

• Be at least 18 years old

• Have a high school diploma or GED

• Be a U.S. citizen or eligible to work in the U.S.

Those interested in participating in the program can take part in a two-hour screening here: Catalyte Training Program registration.

