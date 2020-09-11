Advertisement

Member of KWCH family shares personal story on World Suicide Prevention Day

Published: Sep. 10, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day, bringing to light a top that hits close to home for many, including at KWCH.

Thursday (Sept. 10), Eyewitness News This Morning meteorologist Jake Dunne posted a personal story on his Facebook page. He shared the story of his father who died by suicide.

Dunne’s father, Glenn, died by suicide at the age of 27. Thursday would have been his 72nd birthday. Dunne hopes that sharing this story will help to raise awareness.

Dad would have been 72 today, but he ended his life at age 27. I find it serendipitous that September 10 is also...

Posted by Jake Dunne on Thursday, September 10, 2020

“I wanted to bring awareness to this problem. I think people need to know about it,” Dunne said of the personal impacts from suicide. "They need to know that help is available for them or their friends or family members who might be going through something.

Dunne hadn’t had his first birthday when his father died in 1976.

“I don’t have any memories, only pictures, but the family stepped in and they’re still with us today,” Dunne said in an interview Thursday with Eyewitness News 4 p.m. anchor Lily Wu. "I just got back from his grave, actually. It’s his birthday. Now that I’m back in town, I always went to his grave on his birthday.'

Dunne said his father battled alcoholism and “amby some other things."

“He was never properly diagnosed, but he needed help,” Dunne said. “I don’t think he ever got it.”

The Sedgwick County Suicide Prevention Coalition reported that in 2018, 101 people in the county died by suicide. Most of those deaths involved people between the ages of 25 and 64.

Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas reminds everyone that there is help for those who need it.

“We know that when the time someone makes the decision to take their own like ‘til the time they actually execute that decision, it’s often less than five minutes,” Litwiller said. "At the very least, engage in the conversation to buy time. Every additional second that you can make someone really think about that decision without taking action dramatically increases the likelihood that you can change the outcome. "

The suicide prevention coalition also wants to remind people to know the warning signs concerning suicide, especially concerning talk, mood, and behavior. The coalition encourages not being afraid to ask someone you’re concerned about if they’re thinking about killing themselves. There are resources out there.

“It’s okay to be in these deep, dark modes, but if you’ve got to find help, and we need to find people that are in those modes and to get help for them."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

