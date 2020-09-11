Advertisement

State Finance Council extends Emergency Declaration

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions about her veto of a sweeping coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response during a news conference, Tuesday, May6 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor issued a new state of emergency and called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session to extend that state of emergency. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions about her veto of a sweeping coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response during a news conference, Tuesday, May6 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor issued a new state of emergency and called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session to extend that state of emergency. (AP Photo/John Hanna) (KWCH)
By WIBW & KWCH News
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW & KWCH) — The Kansas State Finance Council voted to extend the state’s emergency disaster declaration for the coronavirus crisis by 30 days, but with added language to make it clear the governor does not plan another mass shutdown.

The current state disaster declaration was set to expire on September 15, but with a unanimous vote Friday afternoon it will be extended through October 15.

The vote came after a contentious meeting. The new language says the Governor has the authority to close businesses under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, but she has no intention to use her authority to close businesses.

The first round of voting on the measure failed when all six Republican lawmakers passed on their vote, not giving them the majority for it to pass.

According to Governor Kelly, the declaration allows departments to provide needed assistance to Kansans during the pandemic. She gave examples like funding for community-based testing, provide shelters with food and first responders with personal protective equipment.

