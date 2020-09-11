Weekend warm-up on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a few days of windy, wet, and cool weather, we transition back to September today. Passing showers, mainly this morning, and clouds will keep eastern Kansas in the 60s this afternoon while western Kansas climbs into the 70s with some sunshine later today.

The warm-up continues into the weekend as highs climb into lower and middle 80s. Both days will also have bright, blue skies with no risk of rain.

After a minor cool-down on Monday into the upper 70s, warmer weather returns for the remainder of the work week. In addition to highs in the 80s, the forecast looks storm-free for several more days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers through midday; then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 68.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. SE/S 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. NE 5-10. Low: 57.

Sun: High: 81. Low: 55. Sunny.

Mon: High: 78. Low: 59. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 60. Sunny.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 63. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 59. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy.

