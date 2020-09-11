Advertisement

Wichita-area auto dealerships raising funds, collecting school supplies for schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rusty Eck Ford, Midwest Kia, and Midwest Superstore in Hutchinson hope to raise $100,000 in school supplies and resources to support local area schools and teachers by sponsoring the local Adopt-a-School programs.

Along with school supplies, the dealerships are also asking for cleaning and disinfecting supplies, as well as unused masks.

School supply donations will be accepted at all three auto dealerships.

Donations can also be made online at adoptaschoolkansas.com.

Every Saturday from 8-11 a.m., teachers can pick up school supplies in a drive through at each of the dealerships. Each school will be called with a specific pick-up time.

This event replaces the annual Adopt-A-School Golf Tournament that was canceled due to the pandemic.

